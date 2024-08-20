GFG Capital LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. 5,135,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

