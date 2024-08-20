GFG Capital LLC Has $27.69 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.78% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $27,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 309,341 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 156,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 759,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 180,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

