GFG Capital LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

GFG Capital LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.8% in the second quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth about $251,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,244,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,592,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

