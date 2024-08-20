GFG Capital LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.32.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,799,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,705,861. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

