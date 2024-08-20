GFG Capital LLC Has $807,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $24.65 on Tuesday, hitting $368.01. 12,843,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,305. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.20.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

