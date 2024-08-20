GFG Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,731 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,511,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,200. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

