Gigachad (GIGA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $205.47 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Gigachad has a total market cap of $205.47 million and $3.61 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gigachad

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.02247997 USD and is up 8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,372,482.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

