GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Update

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,638,960.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,638,960.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,329. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $66,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 20.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 805,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.82. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis raised GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

