Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.79.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
