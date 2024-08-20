Glanbia plc (GLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of €0.16 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of GLB opened at GBX 15.45 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.64. The company has a market cap of £40.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Glanbia has a 12 month low of GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25).

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.