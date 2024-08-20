Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLT
Insider Activity at Glatfelter
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 704,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 59.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 69,314 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 34.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.
Glatfelter Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 8,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.74.
Glatfelter Company Profile
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glatfelter
- What are earnings reports?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.