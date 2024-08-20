Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $342,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,968,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 704,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 59.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 69,314 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 34.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 8,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

