Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76. 296,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 897,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $978.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Gogo by 29.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

