Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Gryphon Digital Mining Price Performance
Shares of GRYP stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $10.30.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRYP. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $971,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
