Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Gryphon Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of GRYP stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gryphon Digital Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,423 shares in the company, valued at $201,613.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRYP. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $971,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.