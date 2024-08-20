Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 0.2 %

VLTO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.40. 923,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $109.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.