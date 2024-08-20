Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.96 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 112.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 24.6% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.6% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,971. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

