Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $7.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.32. 748,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

