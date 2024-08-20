Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,673 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Halliburton worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 116.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 6,247,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,822. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

