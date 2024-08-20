Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 368 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 610,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,503,000 after acquiring an additional 83,896 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 351,698 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Lennar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LEN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.76. The stock had a trading volume of 358,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,867. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $182.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.