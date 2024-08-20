Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 5,005 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 299.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in CSX by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 83,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. 1,805,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,731,977. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

