Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 107 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Shares of ODFL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.65. 227,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,715. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.11. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
