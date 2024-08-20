Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. 385,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,807. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $981.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.