Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,325,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,215,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

