Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2,577.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. 4,861,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,009,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

