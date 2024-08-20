Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $182,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,773 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $77,857,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. 1,003,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,707. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

