Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 568,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $958.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
