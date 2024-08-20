Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 568,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $958.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

