Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.68. 232,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

