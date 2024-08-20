Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE V traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.24 and its 200-day moving average is $273.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $486.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

