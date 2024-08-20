Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,547 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000.

IHI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 275,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

