Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 358 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 799,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

