HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $430.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $377.47 and last traded at $376.60, with a volume of 41446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.21.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.67.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.10 and its 200-day moving average is $329.01. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

