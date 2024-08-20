Head to Head Comparison: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $45.55, suggesting a potential upside of 536.17%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -667.24% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -170.94%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.01 million ($0.13) -7.92 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($11.41) -0.63

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

