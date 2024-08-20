Head-To-Head Contrast: Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) versus Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) and Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Ramsay Health Care shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living and Ramsay Health Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ramsay Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Ramsay Health Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $3.07 billion 0.43 -$189.01 million ($0.77) -8.84 Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A $1.43 24.01

Ramsay Health Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookdale Senior Living. Brookdale Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramsay Health Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Ramsay Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -5.71% -44.72% -3.55% Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ramsay Health Care beats Brookdale Senior Living on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities and freestanding, single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

