Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.16. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,445,224 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $42,576,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,714,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $13,761,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

