HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $240.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.78.

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE HEI opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. HEICO has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $258.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

