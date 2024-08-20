Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,363,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 2,601,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,312.8 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

