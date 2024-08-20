HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

HF Sinclair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

