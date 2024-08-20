High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 231,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,773 shares in the company, valued at $67,726.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

