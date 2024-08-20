Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 12,727 shares.The stock last traded at $2.41 and had previously closed at $2.46.

Highest Performances Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49.

Highest Performances Company Profile

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

