Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $117.38. 3,930,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,314,640 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.