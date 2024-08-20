Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 232 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.44. 575,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,769. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

