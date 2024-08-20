Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,550 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,855,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,806 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

