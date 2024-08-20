Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,972 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 771,522 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 777,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 236,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 130,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,795. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $976.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

