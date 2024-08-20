Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.62. The stock had a trading volume of 272,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,915. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

