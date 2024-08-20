Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,588,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.73. 2,514,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

