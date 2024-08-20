Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

