Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 408,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,730. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

