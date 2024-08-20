Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VB traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.61. 483,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

