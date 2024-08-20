Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,192. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $337.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,096.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 531.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 32,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

