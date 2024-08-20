HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMSTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HMST

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HMST traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 8,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,606. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.