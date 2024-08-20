HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
Institutional Trading of HomeStreet
HomeStreet Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of HMST traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 8,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,606. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
