Hop Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,018.69 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $44,018.69 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup's challenge period."

